Udaipur Authorities Demolish House Of Student Accused Of Stabbing His Classmate

The Udaipur district administration on Saturday demolished the house of a boy who allegedly stabbed his classmate, amid ongoing communal tensions.
The incident, which took place on Friday, left one student injured and led to violent clashes between different communities.The student injured in the attack is undergoing treatment at the district hospital while the accused is under detention.
A video shared by news agency PTI showed the house of the accused being razed by the district administration using JCB machines. The demolition was carried out in the presence of police personnel.
"It was found in an investigation that the house of the accused was built on forest land and action was taken in accordance with rules. A notice was served and action was taken," Udaipur District Collector Arvind Poswal said, PTI reported.
Mobile internet was suspended for 24 hours in several areas of Udaipur, and all schools were ordered to remain shut after the incident. Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt issued an order suspending mobile internet services from 10 pm on Friday in Udaipur city and surrounding areas.
The collector appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours. A mob set cars on fire on Friday amid communal tension following the stabbing incident outside a government school. Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed in the city.
Members of Hindu outfits gathered to protest against the incident, and the mob pelted stones and set cars on fire. Markets were shut in several areas, and additional policemen were deployed to maintain law and order.