Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Two Were Hurt After Being Hit By The Punjab Minister's Escort Vehicle

A Punjab minister's escort vehicle hit two bikers in Chandigarh, injuring them. Officials reported the incident occurred Saturday night.

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 8:07 pm

Two bikers were injured after being hit by an escort vehicle of Punjab minister Baljit Kaur, Chandigarh. The incident took place on Saturday night, said, officials.

Baljit Kaur on Sunday visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 here to enquire about the well-being of the man and the woman injured in the incident. The woman was discharged while the man sustained an injury in his leg.

The minister said she met family members of the man who is stated to be out of danger.

"I have asked the family members that I will bear the entire cost of the treatment," said the minister in a statement.

She said both injured were taken to the hospital by her security personnel.

