Two Held For Promoting Communal Disharmony In Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly trying to promote communal disharmony in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Tuesday.

A call was received on Sunday night regarding a group of people in Khajuri Khas making communally provocative statements and talking about riots in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

"Police rushed to the spot at street number 13, F-Block, Khajuri Khas and controlled the situation,” the officer said.

According to complainant Sonu Kumar, he was out for a walk with his friend Nirdesh and when the duo reached street number 13, Aman, Jeeshan and Sameer allegedly threatened and intimidated them, the officer said.

The trio made derogatory remarks against the complainant's religion and talked about riots in Delhi, the officer said.

Aman and Jeeshan (both aged 20) have been arrested and booked under sections 153A (hate speech) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Monday, the officer said.

"The alleged act of these persons was an attempt to promote communal disharmony and disturb public tranquility in the area,” the officer said.

“In the current scenario, such act of promoting enmity between two communities on the grounds of religion can adversely affect the peace and tranquility of the area,” the officer added.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.