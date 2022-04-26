Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two Held For Promoting Communal Disharmony In Delhi

The accused trio made derogatory remarks against the complainant's religion and talked about riots in Delhi, said an official.

Two Held For Promoting Communal Disharmony In Delhi
Delhi Police PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 7:40 pm

Two men were arrested for allegedly trying to promote communal disharmony in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Tuesday.

A call was received on Sunday night regarding a group of people in Khajuri Khas making communally provocative statements and talking about riots in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Related stories

Delhi Govt To Develop Four World-Class City Forests: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

CAA A Limited, Narrowly Tailored Law For Specific Reasons: MHA

Prashant Kishor Declines To Join Cong; Says It Needs Leadership, Collective Will To Fix Problems

"Police rushed to the spot at street number 13, F-Block, Khajuri Khas and controlled the situation,” the officer said.

According to complainant Sonu Kumar, he was out for a walk with his friend Nirdesh and when the duo reached street number 13, Aman, Jeeshan and Sameer allegedly threatened and intimidated them, the officer said.

The trio made derogatory remarks against the complainant's religion and talked about riots in Delhi, the officer said.

Aman and Jeeshan (both aged 20) have been arrested and booked under sections 153A (hate speech) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Monday, the officer said.

"The alleged act of these persons was an attempt to promote communal disharmony and disturb public tranquility in the area,” the officer said.

“In the current scenario, such act of promoting enmity between two communities on the grounds of religion can adversely affect the peace and tranquility of the area,” the officer added.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. 

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Police Hanuman Jayanti Violence Jahangirpuri Violence Anti-Muslim Prejudice Hindu-Muslim Riot Communal Violence Communal Clashes Two Arrested Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions