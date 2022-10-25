Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Two Disgruntled BJP Leaders Quit Party In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: Vipin Naihariya, the party’s ST Morcha vice president, and BJP district chief Anil Choudhry were ticket aspirants but the party chose OBC leader Rakesh Chaudhary over them and sitting MLA Vishal Naihariya.

BJP flags. (Representative image)
BJP flags. (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 7:18 pm

Two senior BJP leaders here resigned from the party and filed nomination papers as independent candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

Vipin Naihariya, the party’s ST Morcha vice president, and BJP district chief Anil Choudhry were ticket aspirants but the party chose OBC leader Rakesh Chaudhary over them and sitting MLA Vishal Naihariya.  

Meanwhile, the sitting MLA said he is with the party and expressed confidence in Rakesh Chaudhary.  

Vipin Naihariya, a Gaddi community leader, claimed that all office-bearers of the BJP’s Dharamshala Mandal have  put in their papers in protest against party ticket to Chaudhary.

Tuesday was the last day for the filing of nominations, which can withdrawn till October 29.  

The voting will take place on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8. 
 

