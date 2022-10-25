Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two Die As Car Overturns In UP's Firozabad

Police here said on Tuesday that two men were killed and three others injured when their car overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. 

Two Die As Car Overturns In UP's Firozabad
Two Die As Car Overturns In UP's Firozabad PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 7:09 pm

Two men were killed and three others injured after their car overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police here said on Tuesday. 

The accident occurred in Naseerpur police station limits around 10.30 am on Tuesday, Circle Officer (Shikohabad) Kamlesh Kumar said. 

Ayodhya residents Salman (21), his father Ashraf, and Barabanki resident Sarafuddin (36) were on their way to Agra with two others in a car. Salman, who was driving the car, felt drowsy and lost control, leading to the accident.

The injured were taken to the district hospital where Salman and Sarafufddin succumbed, Kumar said, adding that three persons injured in the accident are undergoing treatment. 
 

Tags

National Police & Security Forces Firozabad Uttar Pradesh Agra City AGRA LUCKNOW Expressway NASEERPUR Accidents Barabanki
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

The Political Implications of Bru Votes In Tripura 

The Political Implications of Bru Votes In Tripura 