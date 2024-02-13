National

Two Delhi Men Enter Sewer In Search Of Gold, Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas

A police officer said the incident took place at Lawrence Road on Sunday afternoon where Shahid and Ravi, who lived with their families, went inside a sewer line in search of gold and other metals.

PTI
PTI

February 13, 2024

Two men, hoping to find gold, allegedly died after inhaling toxic gas
Two men, who went down a sewer in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram area hoping to find gold and other precious metals, died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Shahid (47), a resident of Inderlok, and Ravi (27), a resident of Nangloi, they said. A police officer said the incident took place at Lawrence Road on Sunday afternoon where Shahid and Ravi, who lived with their families, went inside a sewer line in search of gold and other metals.

The officer said the duo used to search metals in the sewer lines and work on their own. They would search for metals in garbage and sell it in the market, he said. The police also said there are several gold and other ornament manufacturing units located nearby.

Prima facie it is suspected that they died due to inhaling toxic gas, the officer said, adding that the bodies were handed over to their families after autopsy.

Police said further investigations are underway.

