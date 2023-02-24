Tunisha Sharma Case: Hearing On Sheezan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned Till February 27

A court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has adjourned to February 27 the hearing on the bail petition of TV actor Sheezan Khan, arrested in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case.

Vasai Additional Sessions Judge SM Deshpande on Friday posted the matter for hearing on coming Monday after advocate Sanjay More sought time saying he had been appointed as the special public prosecutor and just got the case papers.

Khan’s lawyer Sharad Rai said the bail application mentioned that as the chargesheet has been filed (on February 16) and the investigation is complete, the actor can be released.

Khan, arrested for the alleged abetment of his co-actor Sharma's suicide, is now in judicial custody. Khan and Sharma were allegedly in a relationship earlier but had a break-up later.

Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in the district. Khan was arrested the next day on a complaint by Sharma's mother.