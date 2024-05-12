Tuning Into Srinagar's Election: Songs, Sacrifices, And The Duel Of Dedicated Candidates

In contrast to their party leadership, both candidates opted for short speeches during their campaigns, with a focus on the "disempowerment of Kashmiris" following the abrogation of Article 370. They refrained from attacking each other, promoting a tone of sensitivity and gravity throughout their campaigning efforts. However, while Aga benefited from the robust support of his party's infrastructure which had remained intact even after the abrogation of Article 370 making the National Conference a strong regional party across Jammu and Kashmir, Parra found himself relying on a comparatively smaller organizational framework. The structure of the PDP had been significantly weakened post the abrogation of Article 370, with nearly 90 per cent of its leaders leaving it to establish the Apni Party in 2020. The party president Mehbooba Mufti accuses the BJP government of “breaking her party” for her stance.