Truck Mows Down 5 In Assam

At least five people were killed and two others critically injured on Tuesday when a speeding truck knocked them down at Sipajhar in Assam's Darrang district, a police official said.

The accident took place on NH-15 near College Chariali. After hitting them, the truck dashed against a roadside tree. The driver and the handyman fled from the scene, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Jintu Haque (16), Rekib Ali (17), Indadul Haque (17), Sangeeta Devi (35) and Jaymati Baruah (70), the official said. The seriously injured persons -- Ijajul Haque (16) and Sahil Akhtar (15) -- have been referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, he added.

(With PTI inputs)