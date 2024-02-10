Tribal Lifestyle Solution To Climate Change: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday that the tribal lifestyle offers a solution to the global problem of climate change and called for collective efforts to protect their traditional knowledge.

She emphasised the need to learn from tribal communities to live in harmony with nature, especially when the "modernisation race has caused significant harm to the Earth and its natural resources". "In the face of climate change, replicating the tribal lifestyle becomes even more crucial," Murmu said after inaugurating the "Aadi Mahotsav" at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

The festival aims at showcasing the rich diversity of India's tribal heritage and will run till February 18. Murmu said tribal people could benefit from new technology, which should be used for sustainable development.