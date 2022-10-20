Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Trans-persons To Receive Disaster Management Training By Palghar District Authorities

The National Institute of Disaster Management said this gender-based disaster management training to third gender persons was a first for the country and it thanked Collector Govind Bodke, Additional Collector Kiran Mahajan and District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam for the feat.

Trans people to receive disaster management training.
Trans people to receive disaster management training. Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 5:40 pm

The Union government's National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) has appreciated the Palghar district administration's training programme for third-gender persons, an official said on Thursday.

The NIDM letter, written by its associate professor Dr Ajinder Walia, said this gender-based disaster management training to third gender persons was a first for the country and it thanked Collector Govind Bodke, Additional Collector Kiran Mahajan and District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam for the feat.

It is a valuable contribution to the innovative training programme, the NIDM functionary's letter said.

The NIDM works under the Union Home Ministry with nodal responsibilities for human resource development, capacity building, training, research documentation and policy advocacy in the field of disaster management.

Tags

National Transgender Rights Trans Rights National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Disaster Management Palghar District NIDM
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate