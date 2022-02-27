Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Traffic Resumes On Jammu-Srinagar Highway; Light Vehicles Plying From Both Sides

They said a similar situation was seen at Qazigund in south Kashmir where all Jammu-bound traffic was halted this morning due to the closure of the highway.

Traffic Resumes On Jammu-Srinagar Highway; Light Vehicles Plying From Both Sides
traffic open on Jammu highway. (photo for representational purposes only) PTI inputs.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 8:33 pm

Traffic movement on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway resumed on Sunday after being suspended for over 30 hours owing to snowfall in the Qazigund-Banihal sector and landslides in Ramban, officials said.


The highway was closed for traffic around 4.30 am on Saturday and debris was cleared at over a dozen places between Chanderkote and Ramsu, but a fresh landslide at Magerkote in Ramban around 5 am delayed the resumption of traffic movement, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic (National Highway) Shabir Ahmad Malik said.


He said the road clearance agencies pressed personnel and machinery again on Sunday morning and took several hours to finally restore vehicular traffic on the highway — the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Related stories

Nearly Half Of Biden's 500M Free COVID Tests Still Unclaimed

3 Hurt After Floor Collapses During House Party In Colorado

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Trailer Review: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's Entertainer Looks Promising


A massive traffic jam was witnessed at the Nagrota bypass in Jammu after the traffic police stopped light motor vehicles (LMVs) carrying passengers from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday morning. Traffic movement was restored around noon, the officials said.


They said a similar situation was seen at Qazigund in south Kashmir where all Jammu-bound traffic was halted this morning due to the closure of the highway.


"After the road clearance operation was completed, traffic was first allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar. Later, vehicular movement was also allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu," the SSP said.


The Banihal-Qazigund sector of the highway experienced snowfall on Friday-Saturday night, while landslides and shooting of stones from the hillocks were triggered by heavy rains at Rompadi-Banihal, Shalgardh-Wagan, Moumpassi-Ramsu, Panthiyal, Digdole, Maroog, Monkey Morh, Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Raman district.


The closure of the highway left a large number of trucks stranded at different places which were allowed to move towards their respective destinations later on Sunday, the officials said. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Jammu-Srinagar Highway Travel Indian Travellers Travel & Tourism Traffic Traffic Advisory Jammu And Kashmir Jammu And Kashmir Police Kashmir News Kashmir Kashmir Valley Srinagar National Highway Highways And Roads National Highways Banihal, J&k Kashmir J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Srinagar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes