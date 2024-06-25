National

Toddler Dies After Television Falls On Him

The child, Abdul Samad, was rushed to a hospital here on Monday night but succumbed to the critical injuries in the wee hours of Tuesday

A one-and-a-half-year old infant met with a tragic end after a television set fell up on him, causing severe injuries in Muvattupuzha, near the port city of Kochi, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident happened at the victim's home around 9.30 pm on Monday.

The child was suspected to have touched the stand on which the TV set was kept.

Both the stand and the television suddenly fell upon him, causing fatal injuries, they said.

The deceased baby was the son of Anas, a native of Payipra here, the police added.

