Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TMC Running 'Government Of Corrupts' In West Bengal: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the Trinamool Congress is running a government of corrupts in West Bengal.

undefined
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 6:07 pm

The Trinamool Congress is running a "government of corrupts" in West Bengal, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged on Saturday, hours after the arrest of state Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee in the school jobs scam.

Speaking to reporters, the Civil Aviation Minister said that the level of corruption in the state was shocking and unprecedented.

"The TMC government has crossed all limits of misgovernance and corruption. The level of corruption in the state is just shocking and unprecedented. The TMC government is no longer a government for the people, it is rather the government of corrupts. The entire government is knee-deep in corruption," Scindia alleged.

Related stories

Jyotiraditya Scindia And Dharmendra Pradhan To Be In Kolkata For 'Pravas' Campaign

Scindia Holds Meeting With Senior Officials Of Aviation Ministry, DGCA On Safety Issues

Enforcement Directorate Asks Sonia Gandhi To Appear For Questioning In National Herald Case On July 23

Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into the jobs scam that allegedly happened during recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC). He was the education minister of the state when the alleged irregularities took place.

Scindia was in Kolkata to take stalk of the BJP's organization in the Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, for which he has been appointed 'Pravas minister'. BJP had lost the seat in the northern suburbs of Kolkata in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP has identified 144 Lok Sabha seats and gave the responsibility of the party's organization in those seats to senior leaders ahead of the 2024 elections.

Scindia took a metro ride from Dakshineswar to Baranagar and interacted with locals. He also held closed-door organizational meetings in various parts of the constituency.

Tags

National Trinamool Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia Partha Chatterjee School Jobs Scam Enforcement Directorate (ED) School Service Commission (SSC) Dumdum Lok Sabha Seat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds