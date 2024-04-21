National

Three Killed In Accident In UP’s Sambhal

A car and a motorcycle collided head-on near the Jaitpur village on the Moradabad-Agra Highway. Anmol (26) and Shyama Devi (54), who were on the motorcycle, and Pravesh (37) -- who was driving the car -- died in the accident, Circle Officer Deepak Tiwari said.

File%20representative%20image
Five persons killed, two others injured in road accidents in Chhattisgarh Photo: File representative image
info_icon

Three people were killed and three injured in a road accident in the Bahjoi area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The three injured have been hospitalised, he said.

Tiwari added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

