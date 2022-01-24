Monday, Jan 24, 2022
These Delhi Metro Stations Will Be Closed On Republic Day

Amid the heightened security on the occasion of Republic day on 26th January, the following metro stations will be closed in the morning hours - Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg.

Some Delhi Metro stations will be temporarily closed on Republic Day 2022 - PTI

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 2:36 pm

Delhi Metro services will be partially curtailed on January 26 due to security arrangements for Republic Day as part of which four stations in the vicinity of Rajpath will down shutters in the morning hours.

The stations are Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg. 

In addition to that, all metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 AM on January 25 till 2 PM on January 26, the DMRC said on Monday.

The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre–Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday.

This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of the Delhi Police, the DMRC said.

Republic Day 2022: How Will The Parade Roll Out This Year?

Bomb Scare In Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will be closed till 12 noon, it said in a statement.

Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6, officials said.

Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 8:45 AM to 12 noon.

On January 29, on the occasion of Beating Retreat ceremony, metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will not be available from 2 PM to 6:30 PM, the DMRC said.

However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat metro station during this period. 

Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM, it added.

National Delhi Metro Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Republic Day Republic Day Celebrations Republic Day 2022
