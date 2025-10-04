The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

Pulayas and Parayas were prevented from owning or leasing in land by caste-based custom. In 1909, in one of the articles, the Malayala Manorma advocates for providing land on lease to the Pulayas. However, the situation continued unchanged for several decades. Even though the Pulayas and Parayas lived on the homesteads allotted to them by the farmers, they did not enjoy ownership over them. They could be evicted on any flimsy reason. They were also physically assaulted for any perceived disobedience or negligence of duty. Apart from these, various other forms of caste based social discrimination against the Dalits, which were practised in 19th and early 20th century Kerala, were in practice in Kuttanad also. They were not allowed to walk on public pathways or enter village tea shops. They had to refer to themselves as Adiyan and call their employers Thampuran (Lord). Their rice was to be referred to as kallari (stone rice) and their money chempukashu (copper-coin). Only in the 1940s and 50s could their children get admitted to schools, though with the great displeasure of their masters.