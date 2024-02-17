Poykayil Appachan: The Emancipator Of The Oppressed

Pragmatist of oppressed politics

Appachan challenged two forms of colonialism: those brought about by white men and settlers. He believed that cultural inequalities and social ills resulted from the settler's colonization that emerged from the Aryans' migration and invasion alongside the colonization by white men. At his meetings, Appachan initiated conversations on this issue, addressing both types of colonizations, and highlighting the racial and hegemonic interests that underpinned them. Appachan argued that foreign invasions were responsible for the creation of slavery, caste, and patriarchy, and thus supported the idea of decolonisation. He made several proclamations to that effect, including "the king will take off his crown" and "the white men will run away through the tapioca fields." Appachan frequently spoke to his followers about the creation of a new sky and earth, which although it may appear biblical in nature, was distinct from religious beliefs. Appachan aimed to create a new cultural and historical paradigm, accompanied by a novel structure that, in his own words, would welcome all those marginalized from the five continents. To construct a new society, Appachan recognized the inevitability of decolonization and aimed to form a fresh group of people, whom he called the 'segregated children'. Similarly, in the book 'The Wretched of the Earth', Franz Fanon writes that decolonization creates a new human being, and that the thing that is liberated after decolonization is transformed into a human being. Likewise, the "segregated children" of ‘Poyka’, as referred to by Appachan, undergo a transformation into new individuals who are free of slavery and possess a strong sense of justice, liberty, and equality.

Appachan used spirituality and memory to destroy the colonisation made possible by armed revolution and religion. Through political intervention, historical reconstruction, spirituality and reasoning, Appachan attempted to subdue the Brahmanism that resulted from the first colonisation. Appachan challenges the fundamental principles of Brahmanism through his songs, interventions and critiques of the caste system. Although many confuse his use of Adi Dravida with the spiritual identity that Appachan espoused, they are not related. Appachan saw critique of caste as an anti-colonial act, and it was in this context that he used the story of Adi Dravida to refute the Brahmanical forces' theory of Aryan supremacy. Yiramyav, the last slave of Travancore, confirms this. In his memoir ‘Adimayude jeevitham’ (life of a slave), writer A.V. Anilkumar writes about a memory of the protagonist ‘Yiramyav’ when he attended one of Appachans meetings. "The meeting was held in the house of one of Appachan's followers in Vakathanam. The audience consisted of a mixture of castes, including people from upper caste Hindu Christian communities. Poykayil Yohannan began by talking about demonic possession and witchcraft. The Savarnas didn't like this so they sort of retreated. Seeing this gap, Appachan talked about the Aryan invasion, slave issues and ancient history. Knowing the change in the conversation, the Savarnas interrupted the meeting and caused a ruckus. This incident later became known as 'Vakathanam Lahala'. Yiramyav says that Yohannan calls separate meetings for his followers. That is, the issues ranging from Aryan migration to Adi Dravida were the topics of discussion at meetings held for all the oppressed and not just his followers, and these meetings were political and not spiritual. We can see that songs like,

"Ahoy from the Aryan land

Ahoy Ayyars from the Aryan land

Ahoy in tatters" 1

Were all sung at such gatherings. And restricted the religious-spiritual gatherings and meetings only to the followers or members of Poykakoottam. And the devotees took oaths not to reveal what happened in the meeting and to keep it secret. Consequently, in his itinerant gatherings, Appachan propagated vehement anti-Brahminical politics. We can see the continuity of this politics in the PRDS even after Appachan's demise. Since Adi Dravida politics was the anti-Brahminical idea used during Appachan's era, later during Ammachi's2 tenure she used the Guru concept as an anti-Brahminical tool. Appachan becoming Gurudevan is also a sign of this continuity. At that time only Brahmins could become Guru, so Appachan was also hailed as Guru for challenging the Brahminical hegemonies.

While Appachan's caste critique was pointed sharply against settlers colonisation, he critiqued and used the Bible as a tool to oppose the white men colonisation. According to him, Christ was the identity of the white man. He argued that the Bible was the embodiment of the Jewish cognitive system and the white men used it to colonise the world. Therefore, he told his followers to burn the Bible because reading it or placing faith in it would not save the downtrodden. He was aware that the Bible gave White people authority and free will to pose as saviors by promising salvation that is not what it actually is. The converts were never free and was never granted equality in any ways. And were even used as slaves in the plantations owned by the whites. So appachan problematized bible and missionary interventions as something which produces docility among the oppressed. This is evident in the ways that slavery developed around the globe. Noel Rae uses the story of Noah and his sons to explain how the bible was used to enslave Black Americans in the preface to his book, The Great Stain. According to the story, the black people are Canaanite descendants who inherited Noah's curse and wrath. According to the legend, the Canaan and his descendants were cursed to work for the families of Japheth and Shem. In this tale, the descendants of Canaan were represented as Black people, and the whites as the descendants of Shem and Ham. We can see a similar agency formation by the whites in India as well using Christianity and bible. There was a song popularized among the Dalit Christians of kerala which starts with explaining the slavery experience of their past. The song opens up like,

"After the sixth day of labour

The mother left her child under a tree to work in the fields,

and when she returned, the ants had eaten the child.

Ayyayo! Oh my God! Listen to my cries"3

and goes on with various similar slave experiences, like ploughing the field with an ox with a yolk on its shoulder and one on the slave's shoulder, resulting in death in the fields. And the interesting part is the last part of the song, which goes like this,

“The Europeans came down,

And freed the slaves by gospel”

The song ends, as we can see, by portraying White men as the savior. The song doesn't claim that Christ is the savior or that the gospel is being preached here; rather, it highlights the Europeans. This song makes it very evident how the gospel is used to support White male dominance. As it will strengthen colonialism and slavery by forcing us to accept White men's supremacy in spirituality and intellect, Poykayil Appachan contended, White men's god should be banished. His anti-colonial stance can be observed in many of his prophecies, such as "The boat and cargo of the ones who came across the sea will return."4

Religious Marginalisation into Slavery

The two types of colonialism had their share of negative effects on the country. They are two systems that have led to the spiritual marginalisation and destitution of the people. Settler colonialism, which was the initial colonisation, produced caste slavery. It caused the fragmentation of families and the destruction of the dignity of the presently oppressed individuals. This abominable system generated individuals excluded from society, leading to a life that was worse than that of animals, engulfed in profound solitude. Appachan's songs portray their predicament in great detail.

"Deep pits were excavated, and the slaves were placed into them.

Ghee was poured onto the heads of

the slaves, and they were compelled to stand in the pit.

The ghee attracted ants that consumed it and the slaves' heads."5

And in another song starting by

"Hear o hear

My dear brethren

the calamities our forefathers forbore"6