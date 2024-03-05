The Centre For Sunrise Industries And Startups

Various initiatives and schemes undertaken by StartupTN have contributed to its growth. Tamil Nadu SC/ST Startup Fund is a unique fund designed to achieve equitable growth among all sections of the society. Hon’ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru. M.K Stalin allocated a special fund of Rs. 30 crore in the year 2022-23 to support startups run by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities under the fund. Following the successful reception of the scheme, the special fund was increased to Rs. 50 crore in 2023-24. Under the scheme, equity investment has been made in 30 startups so far.