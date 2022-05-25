Thane Logs 42 New COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 42 new coronavirus cases, taking its infection tally to 7,09,617, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

There was no fresh fatality and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

(With PTI inputs)