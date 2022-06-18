Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Tesla, Elon Musk Welcome To India As Long As They Abide By Government Policies: Mahendra Nath Pandey

Heavy Industries Minister, Mahendra Nath Pandey, has said that Elon Musk and his company Tesla are welcome in India as long as they agree on government policies.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk AP

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 5:42 pm

 Addressing The Global Summit on TV9 on Saturday, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said that Elon Musk and Tesla are welcome in India but the government will not budge on its policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India). 

American electric carmaker Tesla, which has been seeking a reduction in import duties to sell its vehicles in India, will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country, company founder and chief executive Elon Musk had said last month.


 "The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has moved ahead swiftly on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy and received a very good response on it and we are not going to compromise on that in any way. "Tesla, Elon Musk are welcome to India but only according to the country's policies," added the Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

In August last year, Musk had said Tesla may set up a manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country. Currently, India imposes 100 percent import duty on fully imported cars with CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value more than USD 40,000 and 60 percent on those costing less than that amount. 

National Elon Musk Tesla Atmanirbhar Bharat Mahendra Nath Pandey Prime Minister Modi Government Policies
