Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Terrorist Hideout Busted In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Home National

Terrorist Hideout Busted In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Two hand grenades, one detonator, one safety fuse, two magazines of AK assault rifle with109 rounds, 56 rounds of General Purpose Machine Gun and one magazine of .303 rifle with 27 rounds were recovered from the hideout.

Security forces in Jammu And Kashmir.
Security forces in Jammu And Kashmir.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 9:15 pm

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district and recovered ammunition and explosive material, a defence spokesman said. The hideout was discovered during a joint search operation by the Army and the police in the remote Sarkundu-Navapachi area of Marwah, he said.

Two hand grenades, one detonator, one safety fuse, two magazines of AK assault rifle with109 rounds, 56 rounds of General Purpose Machine Gun and one magazine of .303 rifle with 27 rounds were recovered from the hideout, he said.

“This recovery of warlike stores from sensitive area has delivered a decisive blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists attempting to reorganise themselves. It has reiterated the total domination of security forces in the Kishtwar district and also showcased the close coordination between Army and police,” the spokesman said.

An official said no one was arrested during the operation.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Security Forces Jammu And Kashmir Terrorist Hideout Kishtwar District Sarkundu-Navapachi Area Indian Army
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam