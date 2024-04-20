National

Terrorist Hideout Busted In J-K’s Reasi

A terrorist hideout was busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Saturday, leading to seizure of some incriminating material, police said.

The hideout was busted in Dalas Barneli area in Arnas sub division during a search and cordon operation, which was launched following reliable information about its presence, a police spokesperson said.

Two detonators, 12 rounds of AK assault rifle, one each IED enabled tape recorder and calculator, one battery and few connecting wires were recovered from the hideout, he said.

Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma said the search operation is still going on in the area and further details are awaited.

Police are committed to neutralise any nefarious designs of anti-national elements, she said.

