Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Terror Module Likely Targeting PM Modi Busted In Bihar

Several objectionable documents pertaining to Islamic extremism have been seized from the possession of the terror module.

File photo of PM Modi. Photo: PTI

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 3:23 pm

Bihar Police have claimed to bust a potential terror module that was allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit on July 12, reports India Today. Two people, including a retired Jharkhand police officer, have been arrested and the group has alleged links to the extremist outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI).

The duo, who was arrested from Phulwari Sharif area of Patna late on Wednesday, was identified as Athar Parvez and Md Jalaluddin. According to police officials, Jallauddin was earlier associated with Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

"They were teaching locals how to use swords and knives and also instigating them for communal violence. An investigation has revealed that people from other states were visiting them in Patna. Those visitors used to change their names while staying in hotels in the Bihar capital to conceal their identities," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Kumar.

Several objectionable documents pertaining to Islamic extremism have been seized from their possession, the ASP said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been engaged by the police for further probe pertaining to their money trail," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

