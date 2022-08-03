Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Telangana Reports 992 New Covid-19 Cases

The bulletin said 41,182 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the state was 6,132.

PTI

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 10:57 pm

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 992 new COVID-19 cases, taking the statewide tally to 8,22,663.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Hyderabad district with 376.

A health department bulletin said 852 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,12,420. The recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.



-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Vaccine Covid Deaths Telangana
