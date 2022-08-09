Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Telangana Reports 494 New Covid-19 Cases

A health department bulletin said 1,054 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,17,560. The recovery rate rose to 98.89 per cent.

Fresh Covid cases in Telangana PTI (Image for representation)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:31 pm

Telangana on Tuesday saw a dip in new Covid-19 cases with 494 fresh infections being recorded, taking the tally to 8,26,778. The State on Monday registered 528 fresh infections. Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 223.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 31,629 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 5,107, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

