Telangana Police Shoot Dead Accused Murderer Of Constable In Nizamabad

Shaik Riaz, accused of stabbing Constable Pramod to death in Nizamabad, was shot by police after attempting to seize an officer’s pistol.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nizamabad news, Telangana police, Shaik Riaz, police shooting
DGP B Shivadhar Reddy paid tribute to Constable Pramod, who had succumbed to stab injuries inflicted by Riaz during an earlier attack. File Photo; representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shaik Riaz, accused of killing Constable Pramod, shot dead by police in Nizamabad.

  • Incident occurred when Riaz allegedly tried to seize a policeman’s gun in a hospital ward.

  • DGP announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia, government job, and house plot for constable’s family.

A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a constable to death in Nizamabad district of Telangana was shot dead on Monday after allegedly attempting to seize a police officer’s pistol, officials said.

According to PTI, the Nizamabad Commissioner of Police, P Sai Chaitanya, stated that three policemen on duty at the government hospital ward where Shaik Riaz, the accused, was admitted, heard sounds of breaking glass and doors being smashed.

The officers went inside to investigate and asked Riaz, who was causing a disturbance, to remain on his bed. The accused then allegedly snatched a pistol from one of the policemen and tried to fire it. Despite repeated warnings to drop the weapon, he did not comply. With no other option, a police officer opened fire, and Riaz sustained fatal bullet injuries.

“As per Standard Operating Procedures, a case has been registered, and an inquiry is underway. Post-mortem and other formalities are being conducted according to relevant guidelines,” Commissioner Chaitanya said, reported PTI.

According to PTI, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy paid tribute to Constable Pramod, who had succumbed to stab injuries inflicted by Riaz during an earlier attack. He reaffirmed the Telangana police’s commitment to maintaining law and order and announced several benefits for the constable’s family, including an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore, a government job for a family member, and a 300 sqft house plot.

Related Content
Related Content

The family of the deceased constable expressed relief over the death of the accused. “The loss of my husband is irreparable. It is a matter of pride, however, that he attained martyrdom,” his wife said.

Meanwhile, family members of Riaz alleged police high-handedness during efforts to trace him.

Who Was Shaikh Riaz?

Shaikh Riaz, who had previously been apprehended in connection with a vehicle theft case, had attacked Constable Pramod with a knife on October 17 while being taken to the police station on a two-wheeler in Nizamabad city. The constable died of his injuries. A Sub-Inspector also sustained injuries to his fingers during the incident.

During the investigation, police said Riaz attempted another attack in the Sarangapur area under Nizamabad Town-6 police station limits on Sunday. According to a police release, he faced 61 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and theft. Authorities said Riaz was swiftly apprehended after the most recent incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Keshav Maharaj Stars As South Africa Bowl Out Pakistan For 333 In Rawalpindi

  2. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Will It Rain In Colombo Today? Check H2H Record, Squads

  3. Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

  4. ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Sri Lanka Take 4 Wickets In 4 Balls To Snatch Victory Against Bangladesh!

  5. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup: SL-W Stay Alive As Ban-W Choke Late

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  3. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  4. PM Modi Hails Armed Forces’ Role In Operation Sindoor, Praises Self-Reliance In Defense

  5. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  2. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  3. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  4. Trump Warns India of 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Purchases

  5. Top Pakistani Leaders Send Diwali Greetings To Country's Hindu Community

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike