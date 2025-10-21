Telangana Police Shoot Dead Accused Murderer Of Constable In Nizamabad

Shaik Riaz, accused of killing Constable Pramod, shot dead by police in Nizamabad.
Incident occurred when Riaz allegedly tried to seize a policeman’s gun in a hospital ward.
DGP announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia, government job, and house plot for constable’s family.
A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a constable to death in Nizamabad district of Telangana was shot dead on Monday after allegedly attempting to seize a police officer’s pistol, officials said.
According to PTI, the Nizamabad Commissioner of Police, P Sai Chaitanya, stated that three policemen on duty at the government hospital ward where Shaik Riaz, the accused, was admitted, heard sounds of breaking glass and doors being smashed.
The officers went inside to investigate and asked Riaz, who was causing a disturbance, to remain on his bed. The accused then allegedly snatched a pistol from one of the policemen and tried to fire it. Despite repeated warnings to drop the weapon, he did not comply. With no other option, a police officer opened fire, and Riaz sustained fatal bullet injuries.
“As per Standard Operating Procedures, a case has been registered, and an inquiry is underway. Post-mortem and other formalities are being conducted according to relevant guidelines,” Commissioner Chaitanya said, reported PTI.
According to PTI, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy paid tribute to Constable Pramod, who had succumbed to stab injuries inflicted by Riaz during an earlier attack. He reaffirmed the Telangana police’s commitment to maintaining law and order and announced several benefits for the constable’s family, including an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore, a government job for a family member, and a 300 sqft house plot.
The family of the deceased constable expressed relief over the death of the accused. “The loss of my husband is irreparable. It is a matter of pride, however, that he attained martyrdom,” his wife said.
Meanwhile, family members of Riaz alleged police high-handedness during efforts to trace him.
Who Was Shaikh Riaz?
Shaikh Riaz, who had previously been apprehended in connection with a vehicle theft case, had attacked Constable Pramod with a knife on October 17 while being taken to the police station on a two-wheeler in Nizamabad city. The constable died of his injuries. A Sub-Inspector also sustained injuries to his fingers during the incident.
During the investigation, police said Riaz attempted another attack in the Sarangapur area under Nizamabad Town-6 police station limits on Sunday. According to a police release, he faced 61 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and theft. Authorities said Riaz was swiftly apprehended after the most recent incident.
(With inputs from PTI)