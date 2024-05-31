National

Telangana Phone Tapping Case: Ex-DCP Reveals 1,200 People Surveilled

Praneeth Rao, who was arrested in March, claimed that he was indebted to his superior, Prabhakar Rao, for promoting him as DSP and carried out unofficial works as a result.

X/@jsuryareddy
Ex-DCP Praneeth Rao | Photo: X/@jsuryareddy
info_icon

A suspended police officer has made explosive revelations about the extent of phone tapping carried out by a special team in Telangana's Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Ex-DCP Praneeth Rao, who headed the Special Operations Team in the SIB, confessed to investigating officials that the team snooped on over 1,200 people, including political rivals, their family members, and supporters, judges, journalists, and business persons.

null - Photo Imaging: Vikas Thakur
Surveillance And Survival: Clampdown On Press Freedom In Kashmir

BY Souzeina Mushtaq

The surveillance, which took place ahead of the November 2023 Assembly elections, targeted leaders of opposition parties, their funders, and even intercepted vehicles transferring money.

According to Praneeth Rao, the team used a technological tool provided by a private company to prepare profiles of political rivals of the BRS, as reported by news agency IANS. He revealed that 17 computers and special servers were used for phone tapping, and 56 personnel were involved in the operation.

Praneeth Rao, who was arrested in March, claimed that he was indebted to his superior, Prabhakar Rao, for promoting him as DSP and carried out unofficial works as a result.

Praneeth Rao also revealed that the phones of dissidents within the ruling party were also tapped. He also confessed that after Congress came to power, Prabhakar Rao directed him to stop phone tapping and also allegedly directed him to destroy records before his resignation. He claimed that 50 hard discs were destroyed with a cutter in the SIB office and old servers were replaced with new ones.

The investigation has already led to the arrest of several key figures, including Praneeth Rao, Additional Superintendent of Police Bhujanga  Rao, and senior police officer Tirupathanna.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  5. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
World News
  1. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  2. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  3. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  4. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  5. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs