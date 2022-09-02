Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Telangana Logs 177 New Covid-19 Cases

A health department bulletin said 290 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,29,410 till date.

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 7:50 pm

Telangana on Friday recorded 177 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,34,814. 

Hyderabad district saw most of the cases with 69.

A health department bulletin said 290 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,29,410 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.35 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred in Telangana and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,271 samples were tested across the state today.

The number of active cases was 1,293.

-With PTI Input

