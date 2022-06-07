Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana HC Sentences Four Cops To Jail In Contempt Case

They alleged that in a dowry harassment and domestic violence case (which was filed against them by the man's wife in 2019), no notices were issued to them under section 41-A of the CrPC by the police and the charge sheet was filed.

Telangana HC Sentences Four Cops To Jail In Contempt Case
Telangana HC Sentences Four Cops To Jail PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 5:06 pm

The Telangana High Court has sentenced four police officials including an IPS officer to four weeks imprisonment in a contempt of court case. Justice G Radha Rani, who awarded the jail term to them on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each of them. The court also directed the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police to initiate disciplinary action against Additional Commissioner (Crimes) A R Srinivas (who was then Deputy Commissioner of Police), besides an Assistant Commissioner of Police, an Inspector and Sub-Inspector of Police of Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.The court suspended the sentence for four weeks to enable them to go for appeal.
The contempt of court petition was filed by a 49-year old man and his mother, who now reside in Thailand.They alleged that in a dowry harassment and domestic violence case (which was filed against them by the man's wife in 2019), no notices were issued to them under section 41-A of the CrPC by the police and the charge sheet was filed.The petitioners had sought to initiate appropriate action against the police officials for violation of Supreme Court guidelines while dealing with a marital dispute case.

Tags

National Telangana High Court Police Arrested Justice G Radha Rani Hyderabad Commissioner Of Police Disciplinary Action Against Additional Commissioner Deputy Commissioner Assistant Commissioner Of Police Thailand Domestic Violence Dowry Harassment And Assault Supreme Court
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son