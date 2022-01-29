Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Telangana CM Directs Officials To Take Concrete, Tough Measures To Check Drugs Menace

Rao directed that the licences of pubs and bars should be cancelled if it comes to light that drug abuse took place in their premises.

K Chandrashekhar Rao directed police to address drug menace in the state. - Twitter

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 10:52 am

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday directed police and other officials to take concrete and tough measures to root out the menace of drugs in the state.

Rao, who addressed a conference of police and excise officials, gave a slew of suggestions, including studying the measures being followed by Scotland Yard police and taking training from police officials of Punjab, to check drug abuse and supply of narcotic substances.

Rao, who said the problem of drugs is at the initial stages in Telangana, asked state DGP Mahendar Reddy to form a special wing with 1,000 trained police personnel to eliminate the scourge, an official release said. He made it clear to police officials not to spare anyone, whichever party the perpetrators may belong to and to reject any requests from public representatives to be lenient towards the guilty.

The CM suggested adopting a two-pronged strategy towards achieving the goal. It involves making efforts for the de-addiction of those involved in drug abuse with the help of their family members and eliminating the network which supplies narcotic substances to the youth. The police machinery should use modern weapons and the officials should tour countries which are effective in controlling the menace, he said.

He also suggested that meetings should be conducted by involving teachers, lecturers and Sarpanch of villages to raise awareness against drug abuse. He instructed police officials to be tough with those from African countries who are involved in organised crimes. The foreigners engaged in crimes should be sent back to their native countries.

He asked the commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad police commissionerates here to control the menace with stern measures. He favoured acting tough against illicit liquor and drugs. Observing that the government is thinking of implementing 'Telangana organised crime act', Rao urged the DGP to prepare plans accordingly.

With inputs from PTI.

