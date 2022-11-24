Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Telangana Assembly To Be Convened For The Week-Long Session In Dec

Telangana Legislature's winter session will be held for a week in December.

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 9:08 pm

The winter session of the Telangana Legislature will be held for a week in December.

There was a shortfall of Rs 40,000 crore in revenue during the current fiscal (2022-23) due to “unnecessary restrictions” imposed by the Centre on the “progressive state of Telangana” and such measures, blocking the development of the state, an official release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s office said on Thursday.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hold legislative sessions for a week in December to inform the people of the state in detail,” it said.

Rao directed Finance Minister Harish Rao and Legislative Affairs Minister Prashant Reddy to take steps to convene the session. 

National Telangana Central Government Union Government Assembly Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Harish Rao Prashant Readdy
