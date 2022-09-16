Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana: 111 New Covid-19 Cases

A bulletin said 128 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,31,636 till date. The recovery rate rose to 99.42 per cent.

Telangana: 111 New Covid-19 Cases
Telangana: 111 New Covid-19 Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 10:34 pm

Telangana on Friday recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,36,522. Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases  with 47.

A bulletin said 128 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,31,636 till date. The recovery rate rose to 99.42 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 10,346 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 775.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths COVID Fatalities Telangana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them