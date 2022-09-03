Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Teesta Setalvad Released From Gujarat’s Sabarmati Central Jail

Gujarat: Activist Teesta Setalvad was released after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Social activist Teesta Setalvad
Social activist Teesta Setalvad.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 8:08 pm

Activist Teesta Setalvad walked out of a prison in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

She had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail here since her arrest on June 26.

As per the SC order, she was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities.

"The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission," special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

