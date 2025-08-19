Teaching Job Aspirants Protest At Salt Lake, Demand Recruitment In Primary Schools

Job aspirants marched towards APC Bhawan demanding immediate recruitment, accusing the state government of failing to keep its promise.

TET-Qualified Candidates Protest in Salt Lake Over 50,000 Primary Teacher Vacancies
TET-Qualified Candidates Protest in Salt Lake Over 50,000 Primary Teacher Vacancies
  • TET 2022-qualified candidates protested in Salt Lake demanding recruitment for nearly 50,000 vacant primary teacher posts.

  • Demonstrators marched towards APC Bhawan, some wearing CM Mamata Banerjee masks, but were detained by police near Karunamoyee metro station.

  • Protesters accused the state government of delaying the process and breaking its promise of jobs for all TET-qualified candidates.

Teaching job aspirants staged a demonstration in Salt Lake on Tuesday, urging the state government to immediately start the recruitment process for vacancies in primary schools.

The demonstrators claimed that though they cleared the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2022, the TMC government has failed to start the recruitment process, with nearly 50,000 primary teachers' posts lying vacant.

Several aspirants were detained at the gate of Karunamoyee metro station, but some dodged the police and started the demonstrations.

Braving rain, the demonstrators began their march from outside the metro station around 1 pm for the APC Bhawan, the headquarters of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

While many carried placards with their demands written on them, some also wore masks of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Within a few minutes, on-duty police personnel detained them, bundled them into waiting buses and whisked them away.

Traffic was disrupted at the busy Karunamoyee crossing as many demonstrators blocked it briefly.

"Our demand is simple -- issue the notification for interviews and recruit us immediately. There are around 50,000 vacancies, but the government has kept us waiting for years," said a demonstrator.

Another aspirant said, "The CM promised that no TET-qualified candidate would remain unemployed, but that promise has not been kept. It feels like we are being deprived deliberately." 

