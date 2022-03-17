Teaching Activities To Remain Suspended In Delhi University On Holi 

The Delhi University on Wednesday said teaching activities will remain suspended on March 17 in view of Holi. In a notification, the university said all libraries of the university will also remain closed.

"It is notified that the teaching work in faculties/departments/colleges/institutions of the University of Delhi shall remain suspended on Thursday, March 17, 2022 on account of Holi festival. All administrative work and other activities, including examination, shall be as per schedule," the notification read.

The university last week said its has made elaborate internal and external security arrangements on the campus, hostels and the colleges "to counter any possible act of hooliganism or rowdy conduct in the name of Holi". "In coordination with the law and order authorities, Proctorial board, Dean Students' Welfare office and security personnel, the University is determined to maintain strict vigil and enforce discipline so that nothing untoward happens under the garb of festivities," the DU said in a notification.

The strictest possible disciplinary action shall be taken to curb any act of hooliganism and disturbance during Holi, the university noted. A joint control room has been set up in North and South campuses of the university, the DU informed, adding that mobile patrolling by the security staff of the university and law enforcement officials round the campus will also be ensured. In addition, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed by law enforcement officials due to COVID-19.

