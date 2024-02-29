National

Tamil Nadu: Two Of A Family Die In Road Accident, Three Others Seriously Injured

According to police, 65-year-old Kamaludeen, his wife Subidha, grandson Abuthahir (9), and granddaughter were travelling in their car from Katpadi to Udagamandalam on Wednesday with their driver Navaz.

February 29, 2024
A man and his grandson were killed while three other family members were seriously injured in a road accident near here, police said on Thursday.

When they were crossing Bhavani Lakshminagar here, the driver lost control over the vehicle and dashed into a stationary container lorry.

While Kamaludeen died on the spot, Abuthahir died after he was admitted in a private hospital here. The other three are currently undergoing medical treatment at the same hospital with their condition stated to be serious.

The Chitode police have registered an accident case and are investigating.

