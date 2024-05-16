National

Tamil Nadu: Three Of Family From Kerala Found Dead In Car

Workers who happened to pass through that location noticed the occupants lying motionless inside the vehicle that had a Kerala registration number and alerted Cumbum town police. The car was found parked in a forested area near the highway that leads to Kerala from Cumbum in Tamil Nadu.

File Photo
A man, his wife and son were found dead inside their car, that was parked in a forest area | File Photo
In a suspected suicide pact, a man, his wife and son were found dead on Thursday inside their car, that was parked in a forest area close to the inter-state border between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, police said.

The bodies were taken out of the car and sent for autopsy by police who identified the deceased as George, his wife Mercy and their son Akhil, residents of Kottayam in Kerala.

Preliminary probe hinted at the possibility of a suicide pact and consumption of poison by victims. George, who was running a textiles business, allegedly had mounting debts and the family had moved out of their house in their car about four days ago, police said adding a probe was on.

