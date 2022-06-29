Tamil Nadu Reports 1,827 New Coronavirus Cases

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 1,827 on Wednesday from 1,484 the previous day, taking the state tally to 34,73,116.

The active cases mounted to 10,033 from 8,970 on Tuesday. The toll, however, continued to remain at 38,026, as no fatalities were reported today also, according to a bulletin from the state health department here.

As the state witnessed a rising trend, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian appealed to the people to strictly comply with the government instructions on wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

"Don't lower the guard. Continue to wear face masks and maintain social distancing," the minister appealed after launching a massive drive to distribute face masks for free to the members of the public at Luz Corner, Mylapore, here.

The minister, accompanied by health officials and Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, distributed over 50,000 masks to the people.

Seven persons, including two from Qatar, and one each from Germany, Iraq, Tajikistan, UAE besides Delhi, who returned to the state, were among the 1,827 people who tested positive for coronavirus.

The net recoveries rose to 34,25,057 so far including 764 people who were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the maximum of 771 infections, followed by Chengalpattu with 316 cases while Tiruvallur saw 134 new infections.

Ruling out the need to demarcate the containment zones in Chennai owing to the spike in infections, the minister told reporters that the need of the hour is to prevent the spread of the contagion by safeguarding oneself. "This is possible by wearing face masks and getting vaccinated," he said.

-With PTI Input