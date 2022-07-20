Tamil Nadu Logs 2,116 New Covid-19 Cases

Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
There were no fresh fatalities and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,030, a medical bulletin said here. As many as 2,243 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,69,526 leaving 16,702 active infections.

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 10:31 pm

Tamil Nadu reported 2,116 new Covid-19 cases including two returnees from overseas testing positive in the last 24 hours pushing the caseload to 35,24,258, the health department said on Wednesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,030, a medical bulletin said here. As many as 2,243 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,69,526 leaving 16,702 active infections.

Four districts accounted for the majority of new cases with Chennai adding 528, Chengalpet 285, Coimbatore 167, Tiruvallur 105 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Tirupathur recorded the least by adding two.

The state capital leads among districts with 5,659 active infections and overall 7,78,036 coronavirus cases. A total of 33,243 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,77,86,610 the health bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Restrictions Tamil Nadu
