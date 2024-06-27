National

Tamil Nadu Govt To Establish International Airport In Hosur, Says CM Stalin

The presence of an airport will help the overall socio-economic development of the region, not just Hosur alone, the chief minister said.

info_icon

The Tamil Nadu government will set up an international airport on 2,000 acres of land in Hosur with a capacity to handle 30 million passengers a year and to cater the increasing industrial needs in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed the Assembly on Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce in this House that an international airport will be set up on 2,000 acres of land in Hosur, capable of handling 30 million passengers per annum," Stalin said, making the announcement under rule 110 in the Assembly.

It was hailed by various political parties in the House.

After the DMK came to power, Tamil Nadu made rapid progress in all sectors and the state moved up to numero uno position in India in the Export Preparedness Index for 2022, he said.

"Tamil Nadu is India's leading state in exports of motor vehicles, ancillaries, leather goods and electronics. From being at the bottom in 2020 in the ranking of states for industrial growth, Tamil Nadu has now become a top performing state," Stalin said and added that efforts were on to transform the state into one trillion US dollar economy by 2030.

Hosur has been attracting more investments in the electronics and electric vehicle manufacturing sector since the last few years. For its part, the state government was implementing various projects aimed at improving the infrastructure in the rapidly growing city of Hosur. Accordingly, a new master plan for Hosur is nearing completion, he said.

"Hence, the government considers it necessary to establish an airport in Hosur to help the overall socio-economic development of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri regions," Stalin said.

Also, he announced that a modern library-cum-knowledge centre will be built in Tiruchirappalli, a city on the banks of the river Cauvery, and it will be named after late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

