IT Park In Coimbatore, Film City In Chennai Part Of TN's 2024-25 Budget | Key Points

Tamil Nadu government on Monday presented its budget with the focus on the “7 grand Tamil dream”. The budget for the ear 2024-25 was presented by the state’s Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who announced a slew of measures.
He said the budget has got social justice and women's welfare at the core.
Main highlights of Tamil Nadu budget:
The government has announced "Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam," a housing scheme named after the late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Thennarasu said 8 lakh concrete houses will be constructed in rural areas under the scheme across the state to make it 'hut-free' by 2030.
He also announced the implementation of the Thaayumanavar poverty eradication scheme. Under the scheme, he said the government will target five lakh poor families with targeted assistance to uplift them from poverty.
The government also announced a move which it said is aimed at empowering women. The free bus rides will be extended to hilly areas, including The Nilgiris and Kodaikkanal, promoting accessibility and inclusivity, he said.
Social justice, welfare of the marginalised, making Tamil youth global achievers were among the 7 goals, Thennarasu said.
He announced allocating Rs 300 crore in budget for civic amenities including roads for areas nearby city corporations.
Tamil Nadu also plans to build a massive IT park spread over two million square ft in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs Rs 1,100 crore.
Tamil Nadu government has also announced measures to promote education for marginalised communities through its Pududhumai Penn Scheme. Under the scheme, the government said the students of government-aided colleges will be helped, while the allocation of Rs 2 crores has been made for providing translated Tamil works in renowned universities worldwide.
He said an allocation of Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for the restoration of 5,000 lakes and ponds, along with Rs 365 crore for the construction of 2,000 new overhead tanks to address water scarcity issues in the state.
The government also aims to restore Adyar river at a cost of Rs 1,500 crores.
It also includes provisions for the construction of a film city under a public-private partnership on the outskirts of Chennai, with an investment of Rs 500 crore.