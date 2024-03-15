Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressing the public at a rally in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu accused the ruling DMK and opposition Congress of aiming to 'loot' people once they come to power.
PM Modi is scheduled to attend election rallies in three southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana which are also the states ruled by opposition parties.
PM Modi during his speech said the people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected those who dreamt of breaking the country and that Tamil Nadu will also do the same.
PM Modi Accuses DMK of being anti-women, to have insulted Jayalalithaa
PM Modi alleged that the DMK and Congress were anti-women and they only fooled and insulted women.
The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's main opposition, was continued to be referred to softly by him. He pointed out that people were aware of how the DMK had treated the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and added that such a culture persisted even today, with crimes against women on the rise in the state.
PM Modi reportedly said, "The workers of the DMK and Congress only know how to cheat and insult women. The people of Tamil Nadu know how the workers of the DMK behaved with former state CM J Jayalalithaa. They do politics in the name of women. DMK leaders also questioned our move to bring the Women's Reservation Bill."
PM Modi Accuses DMK of 'looting' people
Further, PM Modi claimed that the opposition alliance, the INDIA bloc only has a big list of scams whereas the BJP has development initiatives to showcase to people. He said, "DMK and Congress want to come to power to loot people; DMK is the biggest beneficiary of the 2G scam."
Targeting Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, he alleged the DMK has hatred towards the country, its culture and heritage and that the Dravidian party is an enemy of Tamil Nadu's future, its culture.
He reiterated his party's allegation that the state 'banned' the broadcast of the recent Ayodhya temple event. "But the DMK government tried to stop the telecast of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. On this Supreme Court had to reprimand the Tamil Nadu government...They also didn't like the installation of the Sengol in the new parliament...It is our government which cleared the way for the Jallikattu," he added.
PM Modi said the Central government was 'fast tracking' many initiatives for the Kanyakumari district.
This was PM Modi's fifth visit in a year to the southern state as he has earlier visited the iconic temples and also unveiled developmental projects.