National

Tamil Nadu Cyclone Alert: Rains Lash Several Parts Of State; CM Stalin Chairs High-Level Meeting

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday and move towards Tamil Nadu, skirting the Sri Lankan coast, over the subsequent two days.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Tamil Nadu Cyclone IMD Rain
Representational Image Photo: PTI
info_icon

In line with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction of a brewing cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The places that received rainfall on Tuesday included, Chennai, and nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore, and Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam.

What did IMD say?

According to the weather watchdog, a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday and move towards Tamil Nadu, skirting the Sri Lankan coast, over the subsequent two days.

IMD's X post read issued at 3:41 PM read, "The deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with aspeed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1130 hours IST of today,the 26th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 6.6°N and longitude 82.8°E, about 280 km southeast of Trincomalee, 570 km south-southeast of Nagappattinam, 680 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 770 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent 2 days.

IMD earlier issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in three central districts for Tuesday and in two districts on Wednesday. Very heavy rainfall forecast covers the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Cuddalore.

Due to heavy rains, Chennai experienced traffic disruption in many areas including the arterial OMR Road. Besides, seven flights faced delays in landing due to adverse weather conditions.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Remal: Heavy Rains, Flooding And Rescue Operations In Manipur

CM Stalin chairs high level meeting

In view of IMD's prediction, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting in Chennai at the Secretariat where he reviewed the precautionary measures and rushed NDRF and State teams to Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore districts.

District collectors and IAS officials of the concerned regions have been tasked with monitoring and coordinating rain-related tasks. During the meeting, the collectors apprised the chief minister that adequate number of relief camps and medical teams were on standby and all other necessary arrangements were in place too.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and top state officials.

ALSO READ | Gujarat: Deep Depression Over Arabian Sea Intensifies Into Cyclone Asna; Many Shifted To Safer Places

NDRF deployed, emergency operation centres active

In view of the situation, NDRF teams have been dispatched to Thanjavur district.

Two teams have been deployed in each of the districts of Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam, and Cuddalore. First responders and volunteers are also ready for prompt deployment.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea and a majority of boats have returned to shore.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction 2025: A To Z Of Indian Premier League Event Held In Jeddah - Check All The Facts
  2. PAK Vs ZIM: Saim's Maiden Ton, Abrar's Debut Heroics Guide Pakistan To Crush Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets In 2nd ODI
  3. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  4. New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Ben Cox Replacement Jacob Bethell Will Bat At Three On Debut
  5. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: CM Atishi Accuses Centre Of Electoral Roll Manipulation; BJP Dismisses Claims As Rhetoric
  2. Tamil Nadu Cyclone Alert: Rains Lash Several Parts Of State; CM Stalin Chairs High-Level Meeting
  3. 'EVM Not Tampered When You Win?': SC Junks Plea For Reverting To Paper Ballots For Elections
  4. 'Desh Ke Gaddaron' To 'Batenge Toh Katenge': Hate Speech Over The Years
  5. India Signs Riyadh Design Law Treaty After Two Decades Of Negotiations
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  2. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  3. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  4. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  5. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here