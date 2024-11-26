Tamil Nadu Cyclone Alert: Rains Lash Several Parts Of State; CM Stalin Chairs High-Level Meeting

IMD's X post read issued at 3:41 PM read, "The deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with aspeed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1130 hours IST of today,the 26th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 6.6°N and longitude 82.8°E, about 280 km southeast of Trincomalee, 570 km south-southeast of Nagappattinam, 680 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 770 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent 2 days.