Tamil Nadu Cyclone Alert: Rains Lash Several Parts Of State; CM Stalin Chairs High-Level Meeting

In line with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction of a brewing cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
The places that received rainfall on Tuesday included, Chennai, and nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore, and Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam.
What did IMD say?
According to the weather watchdog, a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday and move towards Tamil Nadu, skirting the Sri Lankan coast, over the subsequent two days.
IMD's X post read issued at 3:41 PM read, "The deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with aspeed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1130 hours IST of today,the 26th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 6.6°N and longitude 82.8°E, about 280 km southeast of Trincomalee, 570 km south-southeast of Nagappattinam, 680 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 770 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent 2 days.
IMD earlier issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in three central districts for Tuesday and in two districts on Wednesday. Very heavy rainfall forecast covers the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Cuddalore.
Due to heavy rains, Chennai experienced traffic disruption in many areas including the arterial OMR Road. Besides, seven flights faced delays in landing due to adverse weather conditions.
CM Stalin chairs high level meeting
In view of IMD's prediction, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting in Chennai at the Secretariat where he reviewed the precautionary measures and rushed NDRF and State teams to Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore districts.
District collectors and IAS officials of the concerned regions have been tasked with monitoring and coordinating rain-related tasks. During the meeting, the collectors apprised the chief minister that adequate number of relief camps and medical teams were on standby and all other necessary arrangements were in place too.
The meeting was also attended by the Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and top state officials.
NDRF deployed, emergency operation centres active
In view of the situation, NDRF teams have been dispatched to Thanjavur district.
Two teams have been deployed in each of the districts of Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam, and Cuddalore. First responders and volunteers are also ready for prompt deployment.
Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea and a majority of boats have returned to shore.