Gujarat: Deep Depression Over Arabian Sea Intensifies Into Cyclone Asna; Many Shifted To Safer Places | Details

In line with the forecast made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a deep depression that triggered incessant torrential rains and floods in Gujarat, on Friday intensified into Cyclone Asna off the coast of Kachchh and the adjoining areas of Pakistan.
This is the first cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea in August since 1976. The name Asna has been given by Pakistan.
Cyclone Asna: About the rare August event
According to IMD's weather bulletin, the deep depression over the Kachchh coast and the adjoining areas of Pakistan and the northeast Arabian Sea have moved westward with a speed of 6 kmph during the past 6 hours and has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Asna' (pronounced as As-Na).
As per the prediction, it will continue moving nearly west-northwestwards over the northeast Arabian Sea, away from the Indian coast, over the next two days, the weather department said.
In a statement on Thursday night, IMD said, “Deep depression over Kutch and adjoining areas is likely to move nearly westwards into northeast Arabian sea and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It would then move west-northwestwards away from Indian coast during subsequent two
"Development of cyclonic storms in the month of August over the Arabian Sea is a rare activity. What is unusual about the current storm is that it has maintained the same intensity over the past few days", an IMD meteorologist said.
According to the scientists, yesterday the tropical storm was sandwiched between two anticyclones – one over the Tibetan Plateau and another over the Arabian Peninsula.
Cyclone Asna: People shifted to safer places in Kutch
Following IMD's prediction, the authorities in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Friday asked people living in huts and makeshift houses to take shelter in schools, temples or other buildings for safety.
In a bid to ensure safety, Kutch Collector Amit Arora also issued a video message asking people living in Abdasa, Mandvi and Lakhpat talukas to leave their huts and kutcha houses and take shelter in any school or other buildings.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday night reached the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar and communicated with Arora through video conference about the district administration’s preparedness.
Flood situation in Gujarat
Rain-related incidents in Gujarat have claimed 26 lives over the past four days. More than 18,000 people have been relocated, and around 1,200 rescued from flood-affected areas in the state.
In some cases, security forces used helicopters to evacuate people to safer locations, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
Vadodara, the worst-hit city from the recent downpour, experienced some relief as the Vishwamitri river's water level dropped from 37 feet to 32 feet in the morning.
History of cyclones over Arabian Sea in August
After 1891, only three cyclonic storms have developed over the Arabian Sea in August. In a rare incident in 1944, a cyclone intensified after emerging into the Arabian Sea and weakened subsequently mid-sea while in 1964, a short cyclone developed near the South Gujarat coast and weakened near the coast.
In 1976, a cyclone developed over Odisha, moved west-northwestwards, emerged into the Arabian Sea, made a looping track, and weakened over the northwest Arabian Sea near the Oman coast.
Similarly, over the Bay of Bengal during the last 132 years, there have been a total of 28 such systems in the month of August.