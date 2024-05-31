Cyclone Remal: Heavy Rains, Flooding And Rescue Operations In Manipur | In Pics

A flood-hit area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Imphal.
People walk through a flooded street following rains after the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in Imphal.
Assam Rifles personnel with others during a rescue and relief operation ‘Jaltarang’ at a flood affected area in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, in Imphal city.
Commuters move through a waterlogged road in a flooded area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Imphal.
