Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Home National

Tally Of Active Covid-19 Infections At 6,087 in Tamil Nadu

A total of 22,756 samples was tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,86,64,798 so far, said the bulletin.

Covid-19 cases rising but is it cause for concern yet?
Covid-19 cases rising but is it cause for concern yet? PTI

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 9:19 pm

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 9:19 pm

Tamil Nadu saw 627 new COVID-19 infections, including two returnees from Maharashtra and West Bengal, pushing the tally to 35,62,719 till date, said the Health Department on Saturday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained at 38,033, a bulletin said here.

As many as 769 recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,18,599, leaving 6,087 active infections.

Chennai logged most of the cases at 94, Coimbatore 81 while the rest were spread across other districts. Ramanathapuram saw zero new cases while the active infections there stood at 12. Twenty districts of the total 38 reported new cases below 10. Chennai, the State capital, tops among districts with 2,428 active infections and overall 7,86,490  cases.

-With PTI Input

Visually told More

