Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Supreme Court Drops Contempt Case Against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, Surya Kant and M M Sundresh closed the proceedings after senior advocate Kapil Sibal informed that an apology has been tendered.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan
Advocate Prashant Bhushan Suresh Pandey/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 12:11 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dropped a contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal filed in 2009 over their remarks against the judiciary.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, Surya Kant and M M Sundresh closed the proceedings after senior advocate Kapil Sibal informed that an apology has been tendered.

"In view of the apology tendered by the contemnors, we do not deem it necessary to proceed with the contempt. The contempt proceedings are dropped," the bench said.

The top court had in November 2009 issued contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine. Tejpal was then editor of the magazine.

Related stories

Prashant Bhushan Asks SC To Hear Pleas Seeking Review of Sentencing

Regret ‘Error’: Prashant Bhushan On His Tweet On CJI

Prashant Bhushan Challenges Supreme Court Against Re 1 Fine Over His Tweets

In response to the 2009 contempt case, Bhushan had told the apex court that making corruption charges against the judges would not amount to contempt of court and mere utterance of corruption charge could not be contempt of court.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Supreme Court Contempt Case Judiciary Justice Prashant Bhushan Tarun Tejpal New Delhi
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details