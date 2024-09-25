National

'Can't Call Any Part Of India As Pak': CJI Tells HC Judge In Soup Over 'Bengaluru-Pak', 'Undergarment' Remarks

Closing the proceedings in a suo motu case, a five-judge bench headed by CJI Chandrachud on Wednesday told Karnataka High Court judge Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda that "casual observations may well reflect a certain degree of individual bias particularly when they are likely to be perceived as being directed to a particular gender or community".

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud |
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud | Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

Slamming 'casual observations', Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday closed suo motu proceedings the Supreme Court had initiated over alleged objectionable comments made by a Karnataka High Court judge during court proceedings.

Closing the proceedings, a five-judge bench headed by CJI Chandrachud noted that Karnataka High Court judge Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda, who had made those observations, had on September 21 tendered an apology for his comments in the open court there.

What Did The Karnataka HC Judge Say

The Supreme Court had on September 20 taken suo motu cognisance of the high court judge's alleged objectionable comments against a woman lawyer during the court proceedings in a case.

During the hearing in another case, the same high court judge had refered to a Muslim-majority area in Karnataka's Bengaluru as "Pakistan".

In the first instance, videos of which went viral on social media, Justice Srishananda was seen reprimanding a woman lawyer and reportedly made some objectionable comments when she intervened in an ongoing hearing.

The judge can be seen telling the woman advocate that she seemed to know a lot about the opposing party, adding that she might even be able to identify the colour of their “undergarments”.

Sharing the video on microblogging platform X, senior advocate Indira Jaising, “We call upon the Chief Justice of India to take suo moto action against this judge and send him for gender sensitisation training.”

"At this stage, we request the Registrar General of the High Court of Karnataka to submit a report to this court after seeking administrative directions of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, in regard to the subject matter which has been referred to above," the apex court had said on September 20.

In the second instance, Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda referred to a Muslim-dominated locality in Bengaluru as "Pakistan" while hearing a case related to a landlord-tenant dispute on August 28.

“Go towards the Mysore Road Flyover, every autorickshaw has got 10 people… The Mysore Road Flyover from the market to Goripalya is in Pakistan, not in India. This is the reality… However strict an officer you send, he will be beaten. This is not on any channel,” Indian Express quoted Justice Srishananda as saying.

What SC Said

Before closing the proceedings on Wednesday, September 25, the Supreme Court bench said that "casual observations may well reflect a certain degree of individual bias particularly when they are likely to be perceived as being directed to a particular gender or community".

Reacting to the judge's comment Bengaluru, CJI Chandrachud observed, "We can't call any part of the territory of India as Pakistan".

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy, observed that courts have to be careful not to make comments in the course of judicial proceedings which may be construed as being misogynistic or for that matter prejudicial to any segment of the society.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  2. Ghana Vs Tanzania Toss Update, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: GHA Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. ENG Vs AUS: Who Holds The Record For Most Consecutive Wins Across All Formats
  4. Harry Brook's Maiden ODI Century Keeps England Alive In Australia Series - In Pics
  5. IND Vs BAN: Part Of Kanpur's Green Park Stadium Considered Unsafe Ahead Of Second Test - Report
Football News
  1. La Liga: Mbappe Scores As Real Beat Alaves - In Pics
  2. Arsenal Vs Bolton Wanderers, EFL Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFC Vs BOL League Cup Match
  3. EFL Cup: Danny Ward's Penalty Heroics Sends Foxes Through, Aston Villa Win At Wycombe Wanderers
  4. Manchester City: Spanish Midfielder Rodri Facing Lengthy Lay-Off, Says Pep Guardiola
  5. Chelsea Vs Barrow, EFL Cup: CFC's Youngsters Sent A Message With Emphatic Win, Says Enzo Maresca
Tennis News
  1. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  2. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  4. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Phase 2 Voting In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls
  2. 'Can't Call Any Part Of India As Pak': CJI Tells HC Judge In Soup Over 'Bengaluru-Pak', 'Undergarment' Remarks
  3. Woman Dies After Falling Off Chair At Work In Lucknow, Another Death Blamed On Work Stress
  4. In Ideological Battleground Kulgam, A Women’s Gym Takes The Limelight
  5. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
World News
  1. Thailand Becomes 1st Southeast Asian Country To Legalise Same-Sex Marriage
  2. Pakistan's Blasphemy Laws Under Spotlight As Cases Of 'Insult' To Prophet Surface | Explained
  3. Europe Floods: Global Heating Behind Extreme Rain In September, Says Research | A Picture Of Future Climate
  4. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls
  5. In A First, Singapore's Population Crosses 6 Million Mark
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Rape Case: Slain Accused's Father Moves HC, Seeks SIT Probe; Oppn Doubts Police's Version Of Killing
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls