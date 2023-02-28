Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Student Stabbed To Death On University Campus In Punjab

Student Stabbed To Death On University Campus In Punjab

A student was stabbed to death on the campus of Panjabi University Photo: PTI

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 9:20 am

A student was stabbed to death on the campus of Panjabi University here following a quarrel on Monday, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said the student has been identified as Navjot Singh (20), a student in the sixth semester, of village Sangatpur near Nabha in this district.            

He was a computer science engineering student. Sharma said there were several outsiders on the campus who got into an argument that followed the stabbing incident. Police said Sharma had suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a dispensary.  

"They shifted him to Rajindra hospital as the stab wounds had led to major loss of blood. He died during treatment," said the SSP. Sharma said the university has submitted the CCTV footage of the incident to the police. Officials said the student was a scholar.

